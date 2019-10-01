Supernatural’s Final Season Adds Angel Alum Christian Kane

Supernatural‘s final season is about to get help from someone with an unexpected tie to angels. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Angel star Christian Kane will guest-star in an episode of the show’s fifteenth and final season. Kane is expected to play Leo Webb, a former hunter and friend of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Kane most notably played Lindsey McDonald on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff Angel, with a filmography that also includes roles on The Librarians, Leverage, and S.W.A.T.

While it’s unclear exactly what episode Kane will appear in, or how big his role will be, the notion of him being a “former hunter” could have a pretty big tie to Dean’s time monster hunting with his dad, John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). As fans will remember, the series began with Dean recruiting Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) out of college to join “the family business”, so it sounds like Leo’s history with the Winchesters might span before Season 1.

Leo’s role on the show comes as Supernatural nears its last hurrah, and creates an ending that fans will hopefully be happy with.

“Some people were starting to wonder, when is it going to end?” Ackles told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “That was one thing, in all the different conversations we had, was ‘let’s end it before people stop caring, before people stop pointing it out.’ And so the fact that there’s still a vibrant interest in the show, the audience is still there — we wanted to go out while it was still strong, and I hope we made the right choice.”

“I don’t think we ever want to put pressure on ourselves or make the writing staff put pressure on themselves that we’ve got to one-up it or we’ve got to get bigger,” Ackles explained. “I think it’s quality. It’s quality over quantity, and if we can deliver something heartfelt and meaningful, I think the audience is going to appreciate that more than bigger explosions or more stunt casting. I really think it’s about the depth of the story, the depth of the characters, and how those things marry up.”

Supernatural‘s final season will begin on October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.