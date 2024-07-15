Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement Confirm They Are Currently Writing a Second Season for Time Bandits

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement need fans to get behind Time Bandits to see what they have planned for Season 2. The Apple TV+ original series is based on the 1981 film by Terry Gilliam and features an eclectic cast, which includes series creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. The duo are no strangers to working together, having collaborated on the What We Do in the Shadows film and TV series. Their next project is Time Bandits, the story of a boy who goes on a time-traveling adventure. While a second season hasn’t been officially announced, Waititi and Clement confirmed they have started the writing process.

ComicBook spoke to Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement at a virtual press day in support of Time Bandits ahead of the two-episode series debut on Wednesday, July 24th. When asked if they’ve discussed doing a second season, Clement replied, “We are actually writing a second season, but it depends on if people watch the first season. If no one watches it, we throw it away in a bin.”

He added, “But I cannot tell you because I don’t want to spoil the second season.”

Jemaine Clement discusses Pure Evil costume in Time Bandits

Along with co-creating and co-writing Time Bandits, Jemaine Clement also portrays the character Pure Evil, who has quite an elaborate costume. When asked what were the most comfortable and uncomfortable parts of the suit, Clement said, “It’s not an uncomfortable costume because it’s a velvet robe. It’s very comfortable [laughs].”

Clement did list one negative, and that’s how long the Pure Evil costume is to drag around, especially upstairs.

“But, it’s long. So getting upstairs is really difficult,” he added. “And also I think I had some high boots. Anyone who wears platform shoes to disguise their height, that’s a lot of work because you’re almost tipping forward. I have a new respect for the women at the Met Gala.”

What is Time Bandits about?

Embark on a comedic, high-stakes journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world.

The series stars Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, and Imaan Hadchiti. Time Bandits also features special guest appearances by Waititi and Clement.

Consisting of 10 episodes, Time Bandits is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC. Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi executive produce, write, and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris serving as co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton who executive produces for Handmade Films.

Time Bandits debuts on July 24th on Apple TV+.