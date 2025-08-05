Boba Fett’s Star Wars Future Gets a Disappointing Update (But Fans Could Still Change It)

Temuera Morrison holds a unique place in the Star Wars saga, beginning with his role as the bounty hunter Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. As the genetic template for the Republic’s clone army, his face became the face of millions of soldiers. He would go on to voice Jango, Boba, and all of the clone troopers, including fan-favorite characters like Captain Rex and Commander Cody, across numerous animated series. Years later, he returned to the live-action universe to play Jango’s unaltered clone son, Boba Fett, first in The Mandalorian and then headlining his own series, The Book of Boba Fett. However, the fan-favorite bounty hunter’s journey appears to have been put on ice thanks to new comments.

During a panel at Tampa Bay Comic Convention, hosted by Collider, Morrison confirmed that Boba Fett is not currently involved with any upcoming Star Wars project. “No,” Morrison was quick to reply when asked about any upcoming Boba Fett appearance. “I think we really have to treasure those moments now. All of you need to send a fax, or a letter, or an email, to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I’m sure they’d love to hear from everyone. ‘Please give Daniel Logan and Temuera Morrison another chance and put them somewhere.’”

The panel also featured Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones, and he was slightly more optimistic about their chances. “There’s going to be plenty of opportunities,” Logan stated. “Especially for this guy [Morrison], especially with this era of Star Wars, like Ahsoka, and all this stuff set after Return of the Jedi.” Logan also took a moment to joke about Morrison’s extensive resume within the franchise. “The crazy part with Star Wars is that you don’t know about filming anything until like, a week, or maybe two, or even less than that, right? But the thing is, Temuera is the greediest person in Star Wars. He’s played so many characters, he’s got the most characters in Star Wars, if you go down the line — from Jango, Boba, all of the Clones, Rex, Cody, Fives — he’s got the most characters in Star Wars.”

Boba Fett Is Not Appearing in The Mandalorian & Grogu

The most logical place for Boba Fett to reappear was in the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu. The movie is set to pick up after the events of The Mandalorian Season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett, and continues the story of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a character with whom Boba Fett has a significant history. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is the first Star Wars theatrical release since 2019 and will continue the adventures of the titular Mandalorian and his Force-sensitive foundling. However, Morrison has now confirmed on multiple occasions that he was not called to participate in the film, a sentiment echoed by his co-star Ming-Na Wen, who confirmed her character Fennec Shand will also be absent.

Morrison’s absence, and Lucasfilm’s apparent hesitation to bring the character back, likely stems from the mixed critical and fan reception to The Book of Boba Fett. While the series was initially praised for bringing back the iconic bounty hunter, it was also heavily criticized for its pacing, inconsistent tone, and for sidelining its own protagonist for two full episodes to function as a mid-season continuation of The Mandalorian. This divisive response may have made the studio more selective about how and when to deploy the character next, choosing to keep the focus of the new film squarely on Din Djarin and Grogu.

Despite the show’s reception, Temuera Morrison remains a beloved figure within the Star Wars community. A more fitting venue for Boba Fett’s return could be Dave Filoni’s planned crossover Star Wars film, which is set to serve as the climax for the entire New Republic era of storytelling. This event will bring together heroes from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and other series to face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). As a major crime lord on Tatooine and a powerful ally to Din Djarin, it would be a significant omission for Boba Fett to be absent from such a galaxy-altering conflict.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026. Where do you want to see Boba Fett show up next? Let us know in the comments!