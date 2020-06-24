The 100 Posters Hide Major Clues for the Final Season

Ahead of the remainder of the final season, The CW has released a series of new character posters for their sci-fi series The 100 which potentially offer some clues about what fans can expect in the remainder of the episodes. TV Guide brings word of these posters and the clues hidden within them, noting the four different planet colors that appear across the character's faces in addition to the symbols of the Disciples tattoos. It’s not explicitly clear from the images alone what exactly these posters are teasing for the remainder of the season but they’ll likely be very illuminating once the series finale premieres. Check out all ten of the posters and look for the clues yourself below.

The 100's final season was announced last August, and fans have been anxious to see how the series will ultimately come to an end. But even once it has wrapped up, The 100 franchise could still potentially evolve in some way, with a currently-untitled prequel series still in development at THe CW

The spinoff will be set 97 years before the events of the original series. It starts with the end of the world — a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth — and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before. The series stars Iola Evans, Adain Bradley, and Leo Howard, and while it has not yet gotten a series order, it is expected to have a backdoor pilot sometime in Season 7, and network president Mark Pedowitz is optimistic about both it and Arrow sequel series Green Arrow and the Canaries.

"They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do," Pedowitz revealed last month. "I've had many sessions with Warner Bros., we have a strategy involved, and hopefully, we can pull it off. But they are very much alive."

You can check out the synopsis for the next episode, "Nakara," below!

"NOT EVERYTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS - Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends find themselves on a planet that is not what it seems. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Erica Meredith (#706)."

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Nakara" will air on June 24th..