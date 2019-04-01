“Big Dipper” To Be Renamed “The Big Bang Dipper” In Honor of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale

Today, April 1st, Warner Bros. Television announced that the asterism that is known as the “Big Dipper” will be renamed “The Big Bang Dipper” in honor of the end of The Big Theory on CBS. The press release reads, “In a historic first, Warner Bros. Television’s The Big Bang Theory is boldly going where no other multicamera comedy has gone before…to the stars! In celebration of the historic final season, and as a lead-up to the series finale episode on May 16 (8/7c on CBS), the popular ‘Big Dipper’ asterism* in the Ursa Major constellation shall be renamed “The Big Bang Dipper.’ Although the International Star Registry has been naming stars since 1979, this is the first time that an individual or organization has named an entire grouping of stars! ‘The Big Bang Dipper’ will continue to live on in interstellar infancy, just as the series continues to do in global syndication.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and five nights a week in syndication. The acclaimed comedy ranks as the #1 entertainment series on broadcast network television among Adults 18–49 and Total Viewers for the 2018–19 television season to date. It will conclude its 12th season in May 2019 as the longest-running multicamera comedy in television history, with 279 episodes. In addition to centering many of its episodes in the worlds of science and technology, The Big Bang Theory enjoys a healthy appreciation and support from the scientific community at large.

*as·ter·ism

/ˈastəˌrizəm/

noun: a prominent pattern or group of stars, typically having a popular name but smaller than a constellation. You watch The Big Bang Theory. You should know that!”

The Big Bang Theory is ending on May 16th with its 279th episode, making it the longest-running multicamera comedy in television history. Creator Chuck Lorre shared his thoughts on the series coming to an end, saying that he never expected the show to last this long. “I didn’t anticipate Season 2! We didn’t know if we were going to make it,” Lorre said. “I don’t dream like that. The dreams are, ‘How do we make the show we’re doing right now better? How do we fix that scene in the second act? Is the story working, are the jokes working…? You’re focused on what’s right in front of you.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Et on CBS.

