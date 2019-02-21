Kevin Smith and Joe Manganiello Promote Their ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Appearance

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season is bringing viewers quite a few surprises — including a pretty star-studded Dungeons & Dragons episode.

The long-running CBS sitcom recently shared a video, which features actor Joe Manganiello and nerd icon Kevin Smith hyping up their cameos in the episode.

Of course, Smith took to his personal Twitter account to promote the episode as well, with a rather amusing caption comparing himself to Manganiello.

The episode, which is titled “The D&D Vortex”, will also include appearances from William Shatner, Wil Wheaton, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Given the fact that Manganiello, Wheaton, and Smith have all been pretty outspoken about their love of D&D, it will be interesting to see exactly how the episode unfolds.

With Big Bang gearing up to air its final episodes, this D&D installment certainly comes at a pretty poignant time in the series’ run.

“I was laughing,” Cuoco said of the series nearing its end. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Jim Parsons, who stars as Sheldon Cooper, said in another interview. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now. It doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.