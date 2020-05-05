The Big Bang Theory Star Announces Birth of New Baby

The world around us may be falling apart, but there are still plenty of things worth celebrating, like the birth of a new baby during this trying time. Melissa Rauch, star of The Big Bang Theory, just announced that she just gave birth to her second child with husband Winston Rauch. Brooks Rauch, the couple's first son, was born on Monday, May 4th, smack dab in the middle of a pandemic. Rauch took to Instagram to share the news with the world, posting a picture of the newborn's hat, along with the announcement of his birth.

"I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts," Rauch wrote in the post. "His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes - the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances."

Rauch went on to share a message to all other women who are expecting babies during this pandemic, as it poses even more unique challenges to an already difficult task. The actress offered hope and love to everyone going through the same kind of struggles as she is.

"Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement," she continued. "Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or 'Pandemamamas' - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters. Please go to the link in my bio to check out the essay I wrote on the subject for Glamour. As I've previously shared, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood - so to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I’m sending you so much love."

Rauch has spent the majority of the last decade playing Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory, which ended after its 13th season last year. She appeared in a total of 210 episodes and was one of the show's core cast members for the majority of its run.

