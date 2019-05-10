First The Big Bang Theory Series Finale Preview Is Hug-Worthy

Over the course of The Big Bang Theory‘s 12 seasons, the lead characters have gone through a number of changes. While some of these changes have been drastic, others have been much more subtle, though the characters in Season 12 still retain the core identities they had when the series first began. The series finale will be debuting next week, delivering the final adventures of the beloved characters. The plot of the finale has been kept closely under wraps, but with that finale only days away, the first promo for the finale has debuted, delivering audiences a touching moment between two of the main characters.

The promo features Jim Parsons‘ Sheldon reluctantly hugging Kaley Cuoco’s Penny, admitting that he doesn’t hate the embrace as much as he used to. The humor fits in line with the series, with Cuoco previously revealing that the finale gives her character an appropriate sendoff.

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

Of course, saying goodbye to the character wasn’t an entirely joyful experience, as it also resulted in a lot of emotions based on no longer playing Penny or working with her longtime co-stars.

“There [have been] a lot of tissues,” Cuoco noted. “It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience, and this morning with the hands at Mann’s Chinese [Theatre]. It’s just been a beautiful tribute to our show. I don’t know, I just feel so grateful. It’s been a gift, a gift of 12 years.”

After 12 years on the air, fans are curious how the finale will give a proper send off to the characters, but Cuoco assures it was handled eloquently.

“It is the most beautiful finale I have ever seen, and I love finales,” the actress shared. “It is so touching. You’re gonna cry, but in the sweetest way. I don’t know how to describe it, other than it’s absolutely the sweetest thing in the world.”

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday, May 16th on CBS.

