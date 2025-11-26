The Biggest Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Theory Gets Officially Debunked (But Fans Don’t Believe It)

One of the most popular Daredevil: Born Again theories has just been officially denied by Charlie Cox, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren’t so quick to believe. After a series of cameo and guest appearances, Daredevil: Born Again marked Matt Murdock’s full return to the MCU in 2025. His previous Defenders Saga adventures — and, crucially, his feud against Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) — were integrated into the MCU’s timeline in 2024, allowing Born Again to pick up where Daredevil left off, but the revival kicked off by killing one of the original show’s most beloved characters.

“Daredevil heard his heart stop,” Charlie Cox revealed at a recent Q&A panel at La Conve 64 in Mexico when asked what he thought about the popular theory that Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) is somehow still alive (via @broccolimurdock). “He’s dead. I’m sorry. I’m very sad. I’m very sad. I am. I love that theory, but it’s wrong.” This is the most definitive denial from an actor concerning Foggy Nelson’s fate in Daredevil: Born Again, but it has hardly convinced fans. Both the audience at the convention and many others are disappointed at the idea of Foggy being permanently gone.

Charlie when asked about what does he think about the theory that Foggy is still alive…. pic.twitter.com/kJfP56Edb0 — valea ⸆⸉ 🪩 (@broccolimurdock) November 23, 2025

What Fans Think About Foggy Nelson’s Fate in Daredevil: Born Again

Elden Henson was a late addition to Daredevil: Born Again, added to the cast alongside Deborah Ann Woll when the series underwent a major creative overhaul throughout 2023. This connected Born Again much more closely to the original Daredevil series, but Foggy Nelson — now a member of Nelson, Murdock & Page — only returned for a few minutes before being killed by Benjamin Poindexter’s Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), who was in turn sent by Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer). Foggy’s death sent shockwaves through Born Again’s story and shocked audiences, but theories emerged immediately suggesting he may not be permanently gone.

In the comments section of the clip, fans are convinced Charlie Cox’s denial is a ruse, and he may instead be trying to keep Foggy Nelson’s return hidden before Daredevil: Born Again season 2’s premiere in March 2026. “He got all nervous mmmm suspicious,” suggests @broccolimurdock, who filmed the footage, while @PasswordSuck2 refers to Foggy’s death fake-out in Marvel Comics, “the heart stopping was the ruse used in the original story from the comics where Foggy faked his own death and went under witness protection.” Hilariously, @yarrystyleeza shares a gif of Ron Burgundy from Anchorman stating “I don’t believe you.”

He's the worst liar everrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/NV7oTqwPz3 — yuna the showgirl 🐾⸆⸉ 𓂀𓋹𓆃 ❄️☃️🎄✨ (@yarrystyleeza) November 24, 2025

Others suggest Cox is a “good liar” but that “something is sus,” and some left “feeling more confident he’s alive.” Others have referred to other MCU stars who have vehemently denied their or others’ involvements in projects, only to appear anyway, including the likes of Andrew Garfield, Dafne Keen, and Patrick Stewart. Elden Henson has already been confirmed to be returning in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but we don’t yet know what capacity this will be in. It’s possible Foggy could be seen in a flashback sequence, but it would be incredible for him to somehow be revealed to be alive or resurrected — it’s happened in the Defenders Saga’s past, so could certainly happen again.

