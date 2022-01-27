The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 Concept Art: Return of The Mandalorian

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5, “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian.” Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returns to open a new chapter of The Mandalorian. Reunited with the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Paz Vizsla (Jon Favreau and Tait Fletcher), The Tribe disavows Djarin for removing his helmet and violating the Way of the Mandalore. A Mandalorian no more, the armored bounty hunter returns to Tatooine and retrieves a refurbished Naboo N-1 starfighter from the mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). In need of hired muscle as war with the Pyke Syndicate looms in Mos Espa, Daimyo Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) sends his consigliere, Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), to recruit the Darksaber-wielding Djarin.

After witnessing Mando’s return in Wednesday’s The Book of Boba Fett, see the official credits concept art visualizing Djarin’s trip to the ring world of Glavis after carrying out a bounty on the Klatooinian butcher Kaba Baiz (Ardeshir Radpour) — his body brought in cold after being severed by the glowing black blade of the Darksaber. Disney-Lucasfilm also reveals concept art of Djarin’s duel with Vizsla for mastery of the legendary lightsaber, the warrior’s weapon won by Creed in battle, and Djarin piloting his custom-modded starfighter through the old podracing track embedded within Beggar’s Canyon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See the concept art in the gallery below. New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Warm or Cold

Glavis

On Ice

The Covert

This Is the Way

The Duel

What an Entrance

Blast It

Repairing the Replacement

Wizard!

Star Liner Travel

On the House