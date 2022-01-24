The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 4 Images: House Fett Prepares for War

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 4, “The Gathering Storm.” “We must prepare for war,” says Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to end Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett. After flashbacks reveal what happened to Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in the years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, filling in the gaps of events that occurred before Fett’s return in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, mob boss Lord Fett faces war with Tatooine trespassers: the Pyke Syndicate. Before waging this next star war, the House of Fett puts out a bounty for muscle — starting with an old friend.

Backed by a pair of Gamorrean guards who pledged their allegiance to Lord Fett when he seized Jabba the Hutt’s throne from his ill-fated majordomo Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood), Fett has recruited the Wookie bounty hunter Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones). Once allied with a tribe of Tusken Raiders — his clan of Sand People massacred by the Kintan Striders — Fett now has his consigliere, Shand, and a biker gang of droid-modded street youths riding with Drash (Sophie Thatcher).

“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm” ends with a hint at the return of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the armored bounty hunter who last allied himself with Fett and Shand to save Baby Grogu from Imperial forces on The Mandalorian.

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the official concept art and first images from Episode 4, which you can view in the gallery below. New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

