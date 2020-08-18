The Boys' Aya Cash Reveals Why Stormfront Isn’t Scared of Homelander

✖

The Boys season 2 features several new additions to the cast, including a new member of The Seven in Aya Cash's Stormfront. It doesn't take long for Stormfront to make a big impact on the group, especially regarding Homelander, who is rather blindsided by her from several angles. You can tell from their very first meeting that Stormfront is not the type of hero Homelander is used to, and if he thought she was going to fall in line like everyone else he was sadly mistaken. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Cash all about season 2, including why Stormfront seems to be the only one who can keep Homelander in check and what fans can expect from their dynamic throughout the season.

"I think she's not scared of him and there's really no one in the world who is not scared of him," Cash said. "I think she's not scared of him because she is as strong or almost as strong as him, so she's not intimidated by his powers, but I also think that she reads him really well and I think she's there to get under his skin and to show him that there's a new boss in town and there's a different way to lead."

Stormfront has a very different approach to being a superhero compared to Homelander, but as fans will see, it is no less effective. Watching this duo clash is going to be one of season 2's biggest highlights, and it seems Homelander might have just met his match.

"In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon Prime on September 4th.

