The Boys Star Jack Quaid Promises Season 3 Is Even More Messed Up

In a series with shape-shifters posing as dead lovers, babies with laser eyes ripping people in half, and beached walls torn to shreds by speeding boats, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys has set a high bar for insanity. You wouldn’t be alone if you said you expected the show’s upcoming third season to up the ante even more, something the series has continued to do with each passing episode, but one of the stars has confirmed it. Speaking in a new interview, Jack Quaid, who plays the part of Hughie Campbell in the series, promised things are “more messed up” in season three but also teased that he thinks it’s the best yet.

“I think this season is our best yet. I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up ‘Boys’ moments,” Quaid told TheWrap. “I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome… I don’t know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family It just feels like second nature at this point and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One way that The Boys season three will almost certainly up its “messed up” quotient in the new episodes is when it adapts the “Herogasm” storyline into live-action. Series creator Eric Kripke has long alluded to what will go down in the episode, previously calling it “the craziest thing we’ve ever pulled off.” The original storyline in the comic book sees all of the Vought superheroes going on vacation for a week of debauchery with ludicrous amounts of sex, drugs, drinking, and partying. The episode depicting all this will be the sixth in the upcoming third season.

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video.