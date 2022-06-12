The Boys Just Sidelined a Major Character With a Huge Twist

✖

The Boys continues its third season with all kinds of twists and turns, betrayals, and the like. Believe it or not, but the latest episode of the hit Prime Video show was as surprising as they come, throwing a seemingly untouchable figurehead under the bus for good. Full spoilers up ahead, so proceed with caution if you've yet to get caught up with the series!

As viewers found out in the first three episodes, Vought boss Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) is the adoptive father of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Given that Neuman oversees the government's Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, the corporate executive convinces her to host a press conference to reprimand Homelander (Antony Starr) for his actions throughout the first episodes. Neuman organizes the press conference, but it isn't Homelander that gets thrust into the spotlight.

No, instead Neuman takes the podium and says the organization will instead be investigating Edgar for blackmail and obstruction of justice, with Edgar getting arrested by officials on-site. As it turns out, Homelander caught wind of the plans and struck a deal with Neuman — he'd give the Congresswoman a vial of Compound V she could turn around and give her daughter, so they could both have abilities.

It was a startling turn in Homelander's ascension to the top of Vought, even compounded by the closing moments of the episode. With Edgar now out of the way, the supe went pedal to the metal on his efforts for domination, going the length to brutally murder Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), the newest member of The Seven.

Now that Homelander is aware Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has been working to dethrone him from his perch atop the superhero group, it seems like he's more demented than ever. What's going to happen next?

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!