The Boys Roasts Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania With Another Thanus Joke

Marvel Studios has officially unleashed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania into theaters, and while the reviews haven't been all that good, fans have been loving it. Quantumania quickly became the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the verified audience score has been going in the opposite direction. The film introduces us to The Multiverse Saga's main antagonist Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who will be replacing Thanos. Previously, there was a joke going around online that would have Ant-Man do some unspeakable things, and Amazon Prime's The Boys series brought the joke to life in the third season of the series. Now, it seems that they're not done with the joke, as the official The Boys Twitter account made another crude joke about the recently released film.

"Maybe in the quantum realm he'll reach the prostate," The official The Boys account wrote on Twitter. "You're welcome for this notification, by the way."

Maybe in the quantum realm he’ll reach the prostate — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 18, 2023

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

