The Boys Star Antony Starr Breaks Down Homelander's "Bonkers" Sex Scene

Throughout the first four episodes of The Boys' sophomore outing, one thing has been apparent — Homelander (Antony Starr) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) have been at odds. The former, the current leader of The Seven, the biggest, most marketable superhero group in the world. Before now, no one has been able to challenge him — until suddenly, Stormfront bursts onto the scene, making Homelander squirm. Fast forward to the fifth episode of this season and...well, things change in ways you'll never see coming.

Full, non-stop spoilers up ahead for the fifth episode of The Boys Season Two. Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the latest episode!

At the end of "We Gotta Go Now" — the episode released September 18th —the tension between Homelander and Stormfront finally boils over, except it doesn't really end up how you'd think. Instead of coming to blows, the two kiss and makeup...and a whole lot more. Set to the tune of "Dream On" by Aerosmith, the two get intimate in one of the most "bonkers" sex scenes you'll ever see — and that's according to Homelander himself, Antony Starr.

"That’s probably one of the more interesting romantic things I’ve ever done," Starr tells TVLine. "Let me put it this way: Whenever I’ve done a love scene in the past, I’ve never had to talk to the stunts team and get body armor put on and elbow and knee pads. I can say that was a whopping great first."

He adds, "It’s insane. F–k, I don’t even know what to say about that scene. It’s just so bonkers. But the parameters of this show and the scope of what we can actually get away with and what we can do in this show is just… I don’t know where the parameters are, to be honest. I think if we do it in the right way, we can get away with anything, and that’s one of those things. Superheroes having sex in mid-air is pretty bananas."

Bananas is right, Antony. In fact, that might just be a tad bit of an understatement.

The first five episodes of The Boys Season Two are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

