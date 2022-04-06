After streaming on the platform for a few years now, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys is coming to DVD and blu-ray. Based on the Dynamite Entertainment comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, this upcoming home media release puts The Boys in rare company as a streaming original series that is being released on blu-ray. Precious few shows that are debut on platforms like Prime Video ever make this leap, with Jack Ryan being the only other notable example from Amazon. The collection, which includes both seasons one and two, is set to be released on May 17 and is surprisingly light on special features, including:

SPECIAL FEATURES

SEASON 1 BLU-RAY AND DVD

•Deleted Scenes

•Blooper Reel

SEASON2 BLU-RAY AND DVD

•Butcher: A Short Film

•Deleted & Extended Scenes

•Blooper Reel

SPECS

Run Time: Season 1 Approx. 473 minutes | Season 2 Approx. 495 minutes

Rating:Not Rated

Blu-ray:1080P High Definition / 1.78:1 | Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HDDVD: 1.85:1 Anamorphic Widescreen | Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

The Boys is set to premiere its third season just a few weeks after this upcoming blu-ray release with the first three episodes of season three set to debut on Friday, June 3, with new episodes arriving weekly after that. Friday, June 24 will see the premiere of “Herogasm,” the only episode title confirmed by the streamer at the time of their episode release schedule announcement. Fans of The Boys previously were upset when the second season of the show was released weekly by Amazon Prime Video, especially after the first season was available all at once, but the strategy has persisted and will continue for the third batch of episodes.

“There’s definitely a lot of madness,” series creator Eric Kripke previously explained in an interview with TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue (via TVInsider). “It’s not a secret that we’re doing an episode about ‘Herogasm’ from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy. And we’re doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody’s ever tried to pull off.”

Season three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.