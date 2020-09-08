The Boys Reveals Original Supes Created Specifically for Show

✖

The Boys Season 2 debuted last week with the release of three episodes of the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime series and with that debut came the introduction of a few new supes. While some of them, like Aya Cash's Stormfront, have been adapted from the comic book of the same name, but there are some that are original creations for the series. Now, the series' official Twitter account is revealing which supes are original to the show -- and teasing more "Easter eggs" to come.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the second season of The Boys. Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the first three episodes of the show's second season.

Fun fact about this episode: Gecko and Blindspot are both new Supes created for the show, they don't appear in the comics. But stay tuned, comic-fans, cause there are a lot more easter eggs coming... #TheBoysTV — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 7, 2020

In the second season of The Boys (thus far) both Gecko and Blindspot play fairly minor but important roles. Blindspot (Chris Mark) is introduced in the first episode "The Big Ride" by Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) as a possible replacement for Transluscent’s spot in The Seven. She's especially excited as she thinks he will be great for The Seven's image as a differently abled hero. Blindspot, you see, is blind but possesses superhuman hearing and agility -- you can think of him as something of a Daredevil analog. However, Homelander (Antony Starr) has no use for Blindspot. He cruelly bashes in his ears, effectively rendering his skills useless and leaves Blindspot writhing in pain in pool of blood with Homelander reminding Ashley that he is in charge.

Gecko doesn't face such a grim fate, though his situation is dark in other ways. Real name Matthew Culbert, Gecko (David Thompson) is someone that Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) knew from her time with Capes for Christ but now works for Vought. Annie asks Gecko to steal a sample of Compound V for her and in order to get him to do it she blackmails him. You see, Gecko has a "side hustle" selling his body to customers who wish to cut off various of his body parts in exchange for money. As his powers include regeneration, it's something he's able to do with little personal risk -- save for anyone finding out. Annie says that if he doesn't get her the Compound V, she'll release video of him at work. Gecko reluctantly does so -- and then tells her he wants nothing more to do with her.

