The Boys’ Aya Cash Reveals Stormfront’s True Feelings on Starlight

✖

From the very first teaser for the second season of Amazon's The Boys, it was apparent Stormfront (Aya Cash) would become a superhero to be reckoned within the world of Vought International. It's but a matter of time into the show's sophomore outing the character bursts onto the scene, as she presses the pedal to the metal, and integrates herself in The Seven — all despite resistance on more than one front.

Coincidentally enough, the character instantly strikes up a dialogue with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) at a press junket and the two seem to hit it off easy enough, sharing a common disdain for the business empire of their employer.

Slight spoilers up ahead for The Boys Season Two. Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the first three episodes.

Earlier this summer, ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar spoke with Cash about the scenario. According to the actor, Stormfront sees Starlight as a "sweet little girl" that doesn't pose a threat to her desire to reign over The Seven.

"I think Stormfront thinks that Starlight is a sweet little, nothing girl, that she doesn't need to be bothered with," Cash said. "Starlight sort of appears to want to be mentored by Stormfront and Stormfront's like you can figure it out yourself, sweetie, it's not that hard, just do the thing that you think is right."

In fact, that's what happens early on as Stormfront gives Starlight some advice about her future career as a supe. "Don't say yes to everything. You don't have to be wearing that outfit, if you don't want to, you're the one who put it on in the morning," added Cash. "So I think she thinks of Starlight as nothing, as a bit of fluff. I think that changes over the season, but she definitely sort of dismisses her."

Homelander (Antony Starr), on the other hand, is a direct competitor with Stormfront to rule The Seven, a plot device that quickly takes form and lasts for a hefty chunk of the season. By the way, it only takes until the third episode for fans to find out Stormfront was only putting on a front with Starlight — the two share few ideologies with one another after all.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season Two are now streaming on Amazon. The remaining five episodes release weekly beginning Friday, September 11th.

What have you thought of the show's second season so far? Let us know either in the comments section or by tweeting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things The Boys!