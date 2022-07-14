The Art and Making of The Boys Is Available for Pre-Order

Now that The Boys Season Three has solidified the series as a bonafide hit for Prime Video, the streamer wants to ride that wave however long it can. Like Marvel before it, Prime has announced the series is getting its own art book, giving fans of the R-rated show an inside look at how The Boys came to be.

As of Wednesday, the book is available for pre-order through the Titan Books website for $39.95 per hardcover. The book itself isn't slated for release until September 27.

Somethin' for your eyeballs now that S3 is a wrap. Preorder your copy of “The Art and Making of The Boys” now for a few tenners: https://t.co/wmf6Cgcjtf pic.twitter.com/hmMBDHycot — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 13, 2022

The series has become so popular, Prime's also trying to turn it into its own world. In a new chat with Deadline, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed the show's fourth season and the debut season of The Boys: Varsity would be closely connected.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

"It's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," he continued. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well… it's hard enough to keep one f-cking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining… is a whole new layer of that."

Varsity is filming now, but has yet to set a release date. It's set at a Vought-run college for superheroes where "their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries" are put to the test.

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!