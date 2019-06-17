Amazon Prime’s The Boys Debuts New NSFW Trailer

We’re about a month out from the debut of Amazon’s The Boys, and its latest trailer has made a rather violent debut. On Monday, Amazon Prime debuted the latest trailer yet for the series, which is inspired by the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series of the same name.

The trailer, which clocks in at just under two-and-a-half minutes, showcases the tragic origin story of Wee Hughie (Jack Quaid), who joins The Boys after his girlfriend is accidentally brutally murdered by a superhero. It also features a lot of hardcore violence, f-bombs, dolphins, and a surprising amount of references to the Spice Girls.

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, which inspires the titular group of vigilantes to take them down. Also joining Wee Hughie in the group are Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Female (Karen Fukuhara).

The television adaptation will be created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Supernatural and Timeless alum Eric Kripke, with the pilot episode directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg.

“Without the success of Preacher I can’t imagine they ever would have considered it for a minute.” Goldberg told reporters in a previous interview. “Even though Preacher is by far the craziest most reality-bending, genre-bending thing, The Boys is much more grounded in reality but it is equally insane in its own unbelievably gritty, unforgiving analysis of like societal flaws through this very different story. Without any doubt, there’s no chance they would have even considered letting us do this, nor would they consider anyone doing it I would imagine without Preacher, because it just proved this crazy can happen.”

The cast of The Boys will also include Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Sitwell, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, a character tied to the superhero group The Seven, alongside Antony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jesse T. User as A-Train, Chase Crawford as The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

A live-action take on the comic book series has been in development for a long time. Adam McKay, who directed Anchorman and The Big Short, first developed a film adaptation of The Boys in 2010 and shopped it around from Columbia to Paramount. But the project needed to find the right place in terms of budget, and it appears to have finally found its place for television audiences.

Season 1 of The Boys will debut on Amazon Prime on July 26th.