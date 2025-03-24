The Flash Cast Say They’re Up for a Series Revival (But With a Twist)

Grant Gustin and the cast of The Flash are up for reuniting for a revival of the fan-favorite CW series. While The Flash was the second DC show to join what would become the Arrowverse, it had the longest runtime out of all of them, totaling nine seasons and 184 episodes. Of course, The Flash ended at a time when Warner Bros. was putting all its attention to Ezra Miller’s portrayal of the fastest man alive on the big screen. A lot of fans believed Gustin and the rest of CW’s The Flash cast got cheated out of the spotlight, but they wouldn’t be against getting another crack at it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Flash was the focus of a reunion panel at FanExpo Cleveland over the weekend, with Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and Tom Cavanagh all in attendance. They were asked if they would be interested in coming back to reprise their roles in an animated The Flash movie, and the overwhelming response was “Yes.”

“Yeah,” said Grant Gustin. “100% absolutely,” said Tom Cavanagh. “I’m available!” said Danielle Panabaker. Gustin chimed back in with, “We are actors with families….” with Candice Patton adding, “We got bills to pay!” Cavanagh ended things with, “We are all available! We are in, fully in!”

This is hilarious no one knows another ship on the Flash and the second part is about coming back.. 🤭 #FlashReunionPanel #ClevelandFanExpo2025 pic.twitter.com/logWw5Q1Mp — Sasha (@SnatchingTasha) March 22, 2025

Of course, Grant Gustin is often asked about his feelings regarding The Flash and coming back for a second round. During an appearance on the Inside of You podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, Gustin echoed his sentiments that came this weekend at FanExpo Cleveland.

During the conversation with Rosenbaum, Gustin carefully articulated his position, stating, “Yeah, of course, there’s a lot of things that I’d have to like ask… not for, but about. I’d be more interested in the [creative side].” Rather than focusing on contractual requirements, Gustin emphasized his interest in understanding the creative direction of any future Flash project, demonstrating his commitment to the character.

When will DC fans see The Flash again?

image credit: the cw

To call The Flash feature film starring Ezra Miller a disappointment would be an understatement. It only earned $266 million worldwide against its $200 million budget, and has the distinction of being one of the final movies in the DC Extended Universe. The Flash did deliver some fan-favorite moments like Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, but overall didn’t set the world on fire. James Gunn and DC Studios have moved on with a reboot of the DC Universe, and so far no The Flash projects or future actors have been announced.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti Muschietti said the movie “failed, among all the other reasons, because it wasn’t a movie that appealed to all four quadrants.” He noted that when spending $200 million on a movie, the studio expects it to attract a broad audience, including “even your grandmother.” DC Studios head James Gunn addressed why characters like Clayface were receiving solo movies and not Flash, stating that the studio is “holding a beat on development” regarding any Flash-related projects, citing the studio’s primary rule: “No movie will be greenlit before the script is ready.”

Would you like to see The Flash cast back for an animated project? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!