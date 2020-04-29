The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Barry Discovers the Truth About Iris in "Liberation"

✖

Last week on The Flash, things looked pretty bleak for Barry and Iris. After an argument, Iris threw Barry out of their home leaving fans to wonder what is next for the couple and consider that, maybe, after all of the things they'd been through together they had finally reached the one thing that might break them. But, as fans know, the Iris Barry has been dealing with isn't the real deal and in Tuesday night's "Liberation", it's a realization that Barry finally begins to make. Want to know what happens? Read on for our spoiler-filled recap!

Spoilers for The Flash "Liberation", below.

The episode opens with Barry, Ralph, and Cisco turning on a device that will serve as the artificial speed force, but after looking very promising it fails. Cecile tries to invite Barry out, but he's conserving his speed. Elsewhere, Mirror Iris and Kamilla confer with Eva to go forward with their plan. Cecile shows up and tries to talk to "Iris" about it, but "Iris" isn't having it. She asks Cecile to feel what she wants and tell her but "Kamilla" cuts that short. Cecile goes home and finds Barry in the house with a ton of research spread everywhere and he announces that "Iris isn't Iris."

Barry's theories about the fake Iris are wild but he is onto something. He thinks something happened at McCulloch. Cecile isn't convinced. In the Mirror Dimension, Eva stops Iris from trying to smash their big mirror so she can learn from it. Left alone, Iris discovers a button that opens a secret door. In the real world, Barry snoops in Iris' computer and finds the photo with the false Iris.

Mirror Iris, Singh, and Kamilla work on the next step of Eva's plan: it involves Bloodwork. At STAR, Barry confronts Mirror Iris. She says she'll show him who she really is, but when Barry hits her with the prismatic device nothing happens. She turns the device on him, and he lights up instead and they lock him in the pipeline. Cecile does clue into the idea of "mirror versions" and starts to pick up on the fake Iris's emotions, cluing her in.

In the Mirror Dimension, the real Iris discovers Eva's "control room" and discovers the truth about Eva's machinations.

Turns out Eva replaced Barry's prismatic device with one from her Mirror Dimension, thus tricking Cecile and Nash. The Mirror Squad goes to Argus to get Bloodwork to work with them. They need one drop of his blood. Kamilla sacrifices herself to disable Bloodwork's containment unit and he, in turn, attacks them. Mirror Iris reveals that what she really wants is to be alive and not Eva’s puppet. Bloodwork puts himself back in his containment unit, having left his blood behind on Mirror Iris.

Cecile lets Barry out of the pipeline. She believes him. Barry races home and finds Mirror Iris talking to Eva. Mirror Iris throws the blood on the mirror to work to create a safe portal for Eva and then goes to attack Barry. In the Mirror Dimension, Iris gets under Eva's skin. It gives Barry a chance to reach the Mirror Iris. She tells him to go find the real Iris and, having defied Eva, then shatters. Eva emerges from the Mirror Dimension and warns Barry to stay out of her way.

Barry wakes up later and pledges to find Iris while in the Mirror Dimension she pledges to find her way home.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.