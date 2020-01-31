The Good Place Fans Are Calling the Series Finale a “Perfect Ending”

After four seasons and one extra long finale, NBC and Michael Schur‘s hit comedy series The Good Place has officially come to an end. The popular series starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson has become a cult favorite on the network, spawning countless memes and catchphrases that have spread even beyond the show’s reach (the iconic “This is the bad place” remains a frequent meme in rotation to this day).

With the credits having rolled on the 52nd episode and the series now wrapped up, fans are taking to Twitter to express their satisfaction with the final episode (some saying it was the perfect finale) and with the series as a whole (some cited it as the best show they’ve ever seen. We’ve collected some of the best reactions for you below, but spoilers ahead!

ComicBook.com spoke with Bell last year about the series ending where she called the ending of the series both “beautiful” and “powerful.”

“There’s a lot of great things about having an extremely ethical showrunner like Mike Schur, and then there’s a couple… downfalls,” Bell said. “One of them is that he… He waited for the story to tell him when it ended. He didn’t want to get in a situation where it was like ‘oh, they’re still trying to — insert-plot-line-here,’ you know?”

“He didn’t want anyone to get fatigued about this journey, because the statements he’s making in this show come from his soul, about what it means to be a good person. ‘Why is philosophy important?’ ‘How are we supposed to share earth?’ They were important enough to him that he felt like this journey deserved to have a little bit of an end, and he wrote something that I think is so beautiful and powerful, I think. Though people may be sad that it’s ending, I think it will be worth it.”

What did you think of The Good Place series finale? Sound off in the comments below!

No complaints

I…have no complaints. It was what it should have been. #TheGoodPlace — Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) January 31, 2020

Some didn’t want it to end

I’ve decided I’m not ready to say goodbye to @nbcthegoodplace, so I was thinking, if I stop watching the series finale now and never finish it, then in my eyes it never ended.#TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/jfXg3yUdXE — Ed Pogue 🖖🏼 (@Buttwasted) January 31, 2020

Some predicted what would happen and reacted in turn

Wrecked

Sooo. @nbcthegoodplace WRECKED me. So sad it’s over, but what a wonderful way to go out. Pardon me while I sit over here and sob for a little while…



[Insert quote about the wave returning to the ocean]#TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/eS0mulJDKl — Erika (@UVAHooGirl) January 31, 2020

Others cried

This series finale is WRECKING ME. #thegoodplace — Lucy Shea (@Lucy_Shea) January 31, 2020

Like really cried

I’ve balled twice and there’s still 25 forking minutes #TheGoodPlace — Elisabetta del Bloque (@LizHolGolightly) January 31, 2020

Like six times

i’m not having a good time

i’ve cried six times already #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/l84sGjfiJy — hispanic at the disco (@sandyy610) January 31, 2020

Every emotion

I felt every emotion possible during that finale. Thanks for an amazing series #TheGoodPlace — Jake Lucas (@JakeLucas1650) January 31, 2020

Perfect ending

What a perfect ending #TheGoodPlace — Robin (@rhee2470) January 31, 2020

Greatest Show Ever

#TheGoodPlace That was the greatest show I’ve ever watched in my life. Wow — Sarah (@sm_rt17) January 31, 2020

Best finale ever

Yup, it ended!