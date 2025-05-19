The Last of Us Just Answered a Question Even Gamers Have Wondered About for Years

The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us remains one of the best adaptations ever, thanks to its inspired decision to stick close to the original story while fleshing out characters and events that are only alluded to in the game. While Season 2 of The Last of Us has been more divisive, the series maintains its goal of expanding on the games. For example, Episode 6 digs deep into Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) obsession with moths and the tattoo the girl gets to cover her arm scar, giving a definitive answer to a question players had for years.

Warning: Spoilers below for HBO’s The Last of Us and the game The Last of Us Part II

In The Last of Us Part II, the moth is a recurring visual, appearing as the centerpiece of Ellie’s distinctive tattoo, etched onto the neck of the guitar Joel gifts her, sketched within the pages of her journal, and even featured in the game’s loading screens. This consistent presence of the moth immediately cued players into its importance as a symbolic anchor for Ellie’s dark and emotionally charged journey. Game director Neil Druckmann, in an interview with The Washington Post, shed light on this symbolism, explaining that the moth represents “obsession and being drawn to a light and constantly pursuing this thing,” a pursuit that can lead to destructive ends. This interpretation resonates powerfully with Ellie’s all-consuming quest for vengeance that defines much of The Last of Us Part II.

Furthermore, the moth has been analyzed by fans and critics as a somber parallel to the Fireflies, the faction that once symbolized hope and a potential cure with their guiding principle to “look for the light.” While fireflies inherently produce light, moths are creatures irresistibly drawn towards it, a journey that sometimes culminates in their death. As such, the moth symbol would echo Ellie’s agonizing trajectory as she confronts her deep-seated trauma and battles to find meaning in a relentlessly brutal world. However, while these are valid keys to interpret the themes of The Last of Us Part II, the game doesn’t explain why Ellie herself is fascinated with this insect. That’s the gap Season 2 of The Last of Us tries to fill.

Why Is Ellie Obsessed with Moths in The Last of Us?

Episode 6 of The Last of Us Season 2 takes the focus away from Ellie’s journey into Seattle to explore her relationship with Joel (Pedro Pascal). Through flashbacks, we learned how the duo slowly drifted apart, as Ellie became aware that Joel had been lying to her about the events in Salt Lake City. As Ellie grows up, she also becomes fascinated with moths, covering her bedroom walls with drawings of the insect and eventually getting a tattoo featuring a moth. These events mirror The Last of Us Part II.

However, the series goes beyond the video game canon by explaining how Joel desperately tries to understand the meaning behind the two symbols to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Joel asks Gail (Catherine O’Hara) for help, first asking if the moth might symbolize growth and transformation. Gail corrects Joel, telling him butterflies are representative of metamorphosis. Moths have a whole different meaning, as they are associated with death. This interaction, together with the revealing porch scene at the end of the episode, explains why Ellie adopted such a morbid symbol.

Ellie becomes fascinated with moths because she is convinced her purpose is to die. She believes sacrificing her life in Salt Lake City would have led to the creation of a vaccine that could save humanity from the Cordyceps infection. That’s why she is increasingly angry and depressed as years go by, since she struggles to find meaning in a life she’s convinced should have ended in a hospital bed. The moth, as a representative of death, becomes Ellie’s totem because it echoes the girl’s internal turmoil, a memento of the destiny Joel stole from her. This fascination with death and purpose also feeds her grudge against Joel, pushing them apart. It’s a wonderful world-building detail that the game didn’t address, which is now fully fleshed out in Season 2 of The Last of Us.

