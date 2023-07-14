The Last of Us Special Feature Details the Clickers' Jump to Live-Action in New Clip (Exclusive)

The first season of The Last of Us is getting a home media release and the respective goodies that come with the territory. One of those goodies is a featurette including both the filmmakers of the series and the makers of the video game as they discuss turning the "levels" into "live action." ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at the featurette, which you can see a tease of above.

In addition to "From Levels to Live Action," the media release will also include over a dozen of other featurettes, including episode-by-episode breakdowns. The full list of featurettes and bonus clips can be found below.

The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.

Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game's beloved characters.

From Levels to Live Action (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series.

Getting to Know Me (4 Featurettes)

The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 Featurettes)

Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)

Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 Featurettes)

The Last of Us Season One will be available digitally beginning April 11th before a physical home media release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 18th. The series has been renewed for a second season, though that's been placed on hold until the Writers Guild of America strike is resolved.

"The truth is, I am one person in a union of 9,000," The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin told Variety earlier this year. "I may not agree on everything that the union is looking for, but then again, if you agree on everything that your leaders put forward, you're probably just a robot. Republicans don't agree on everything the Republican Party says. Democrats don't believe everything the Democratic Party says."

He added, "It's really just, in general, are your principles and philosophies aligned? And in this case, my principles and philosophies are aligned with the Writers Guild in the large general way. So we'll see what happens. I don't know what's going to happen. I'm borne by the tide the way everyone else is, just waiting for the companies to stop it. Literally, it's all I keep thinking to myself. They've just gotta stop it. It's on them to make this right."

