The Last of Us: Troy Baker Praises Pedro Pascal's Performance in HBO Series

Troy Baker, who played the role of Joel in The Last of Us and its video game sequel, has nothing but praise for Pedro Pascal, who took over the role for the smash-hit HBO series based on the franchise. Saying it was a "unique experience" to watch another actor take on a role that he originated, Baker nevertheless says that he loves Pascal's take on Joel, and especially likes that Pascal is interpreting the character on his own, rather than trying to do a version of what Baker did in the games.

The series has quickly become one of the best-loved live-action video game adaptations ever. Baker also told ET Canada that he is impressed by what Anna Torv is doing as Tess, a role originated by the late Annie Wersching.

"What I love is that [Pascal is] not trying to ape anything that we've done before," Baker said, calling his successor "incredibly kind and incredibly gracious. My goal, and I've said this countless times, is I just wanted someone to show me something different," he continued. What did I miss? What was underneath the floorboards or what rock did I not pick up?"

In the interview, he compared returning to the world of The Last of Us for a cameo as one of the heavily-armed antagonists to a tribute to Irish stage actor Colm Wilkinson, who originated the role of Jean Valjean in the Broadway and West End premieres of Les Misérables.

"They brought him back to do this beautiful tribute to the musical, and they lined up every person that played Jean Valjean, starting with him," Baker recalled. "And you could see the echoes of his performance in every [actor]… they're standing on his shoulders. I can't think of any other actor that's had this experience, where it's like, you've had kind of authorship of something in a character. You've got to see it put out. And now it's being done by a completely different person, and it's just like, what a great way to pay tribute."

And last but not least, as he has done a few times now, Baker addressed the possibility of another game.

"People always ask, is there gonna be a Last of Us Part III? I have no idea. I didn't know there was gonna be a Part II," Baker said. "But if Neil has a story that he wants to tell, and he wants me to be a part of it in any way, I am there, seven days a week and twice on Sunday."