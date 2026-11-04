One of Eric Bauza’s Final Performances Is Coming to Theaters This Week

Before his tragic, untimely demise from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, this was shaping up to be a huge year for Eric Bauza, the modern voice of Looney Tunes. Coyote vs. ACME was saved from tax writeoff hell, and opened to decent box office and good reviews. He was in the animated feature Forgotten Island, which, while not a massively profitable hit, brought Filipino culture to big-screen feature animation. He had yet another Looney Tunes movie in preproduction, which may not see the light of day now. He’s going to voice two characters on The Simpsons, posthumously. And this week, fans can experience his talents on the big screen one more time in the Daffy Duck-centric animated short, “Daffy Season.”

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“Daffy Season” will play in front of showings of The Cat in the Hat, the animated Dr. Seuss feature starring Bill Hader as the Cat. If that gives you pause due to any residual Mike Myers-related trauma, just know that early reviews have been surprisingly good, and it includes some South Park writers on the creative team. If you’re coming to see Bauza, you might want to stick around and give the feature a shot as well.

Eric Bauza’s “Daffy Season” Is a Throwback to a Classic Gag

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

As the title suggests, “Daffy Season” is a callback to the classic “Duck season! Rabbit season!” routine that every Looney Tunes fan knows well. In this short, duck season conflicts with soccer season, and Elmer Fudd would rather stay in and watch athletes kick a ball than go outside and try to shoot something. Daffy, of course, is such an egomaniac that even at the expense of his own hide, he wants the attention back on him. Who knew the Looney Tunes characters were such soccer fans? Basketball has typically been their game, as seen in two Space Jam movies, and the Nike commercials that inspired them. Perhaps the critical reception for the last one persuaded them to “court” (or perhaps “pitch”) a more international audience. Take a look at a clip:

A new clip has arrived for ‘DAFFY SEASON’, the ‘LOONEY TUNES’ short featuring the late Eric Bauza.



Daffy’s world becomes a nightmare when Elmer gets more invested in football than hunting.



In theaters this weekend pic.twitter.com/aTCJLWNRYY — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) November 4, 2026

A hugely gifted mimic, Bauza began taking over iconic animation roles when he succeeded Billy West as the voice of Stimpy. In 2011, he was cast as Marvin the Martian, and slowly took on more and more of the iconic characters, from Daffy Duck to Pepe Le Pew. He has also been the voice of Luke Skywalker in several LEGO Star Wars specials, which is no small feat when Mark Hamill himself is still an active voice actor. He also voiced Fozzie Bear on the Muppet Babies reboot, and mascot Buster Beaver on The Boys. Bauza’s versatility rivaled that of Mel Blanc, the original master of many voices. Check out an older trailer of “Daffy Season” below to enjoy more of his characters:

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The Cat in the Hat, with “Daffy Season,” opens this Friday, Nov. 6th. Will Eric Bauza’s last Looney Tunes short lure you out to theaters this week? Can fans turn this into a final “Bauza Season”? For us, it’s always “Comments Season” — so let us hear your thoughts below.