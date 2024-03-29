Death and Other Details Cancelled After One Season

One of Hulu's latest original series has officially gotten the axe. On Friday, it was confirmed that the live-action murder mystery series Death and Other Details has been scrapped after one season. This news comes three weeks after the first season of Death and Other Details came to a close.

The cast of Death and Other Details included Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, and Linda Emond.

What Is Death and Other Details About?

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world's greatest detective.

Death and Other Details is co-created by Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss. The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb directed the pilot and executive produced with Mark Martin for Black Lamb. David Petrarca was also an executive producer.

What Would Death and Other Details Season 2 Have Been About?

As McAdams and Weiss teased in a recent interview with The Wrap, a potential second season of Death and Other Details would have picked up on the severed limbs cliffhanger of the Season 1 finale.

"The four people who are standing there looking at the severed leg at the end of Season 1 — Imogene, Leila [Pardis Saremi], Teddy [Angela Zhou] and Jules [Hugo Diego Garcia] — we've talked about them being the people that carry us into a future season to investigate more crimes," McAdams revealed. "[The show is really about] the rise of the next World's Greatest Detective in Imogene. She goes from being someone who tries to do it all herself to being part of a team of sleuths. I mean, attractive, young, brilliant people going off to solve more murders together feels fun to us. I don't think every season of the show is going to feel like a new Agatha Christie reset. We were using that because that's the world that Rufus Cotesworth comes from. If we're lucky enough to make more, we'll be different every year, I think."

"We've been talking about what would it look like in Season 2 if we were inspired by Sherlock Holmes?" Weiss echoed.

"There will certainly be more murder if we are so lucky to be able to make more," McAdams continued. "But it's not a whole reset of the table."

What do you think of Death and Other Details being cancelled after only one season? Are you sad that the series won't be getting a second season?