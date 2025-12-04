The MCU Is Adding Another Mutant Hero In 2026 (Well Before Avengers: Doomsday)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been slowly but surely building toward its mutant era since Avengers: Endgame. It started with Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) being confirmed as a mutant, and has continued with a few additional MCU characters being given mutant status (Namor), or cameos from official X-Men like Charles Xavier (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Beast (The Marvels), all the mutant characters featured in Deadpool & Wolverine.

However, the two upcoming event films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, are where we’ll see the X-Men and Avengers officially collide, but believe it or not, the MCU will introduce at least one additional mutant character before Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) arrives.

Marvel Mutant Doorman Is Coming to the MCU

Actor and comedian Byron Bowers (The Chi) has been confirmed for the role of DeMarr Davis in the upcoming MCU TV series, Wonder Man (via The Direct). Davis is a character from Marvel Comics who also happens to be a mutant with the ability to access the “Darkforce Dimension,” a void realm that houses entities like Oblivion, or can be used for teleportational transit by characters like Cloak and Dagger. As “Doorman,” DeMarr Davis can channel the Darkforce through his body to create portal openings that allow him and his allies to infiltrate virtually any secure structure. He was most prominently featured as a member of the Great Lakes Avengers in the late ’80s and ’90s

It’s hard to know how DeMarr Davis will fit into the events of the Wonder Man TV series, as we know little to nothing about how the series will treat the more fantastical side of Marvel lore. So far, all of the marketing for Wonder Man has focused on the meta humor of “Wonder Man” being an established movie star in the MCU, and the show chronicling the fictional making of a rebooted Wonder Man franchise. The actual superpowers that Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) possesses haven’t been shown off in the marketing (yet), nor have the powers of any other characters involved with the show.

That’s all to say: DeMarr Davis could end up being Doorman, powers and all, or he could be yet another MCU flip, wherein a bit character is given an established Marvel character’s name, stoking all kinds of theories and online buzz, leading up to release. Suppose he is confirmed to be a mutant: In that case, Doorman will likely be the last one the MCU introduces before a full-fledged X-Men team (featuring many of the actors from the original X-Men trilogy) takes the spotlight in Avengers: Doomsday.

Wonder Man will premiere on January 27, 2026, and will only stream on Disney+.