The MCU’s Rumored X-Men Release Date Is Perfect For The Reboot

For what feels like forever, fans have been waiting with bated breath while Marvel quietly, and very secretly, works on getting things ready to roll out their vision for their reboot of the X-Men. As Marvel is wont to do, they have played everything about this reboot very close to the chest. But it appears that there are finally some things they’re ready to shed light on, allowing Jake Schreier, who brought us Thunderbolts* and has recently been confirmed as helming the project, to pull back the curtain on what he and Michael Lesslie are working on with the script.

Schreier recently sat down with Empire, telling them, “I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting. There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, ‘Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.’”

So What Comes Next For The X-Men?

With a handful of actors rumored to be on Marvel’s shortlist for the future of the X-Men, it looks like the beginnings of casting for this next-gen project are underway, with Kevin Feige stating he wants to focus on the new-gen mutants once Doomsday and the reprisal of familiar roles by familiar faces like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn has wrapped up. “They have been a place to tell stories about young people who feel different and who feel Other and who feel like they don’t belong. That’s the universal story of mutants, and that is where we’re going,” he said back in July when speaking on a panel in front of a handful of journalists about the future of Marvel.

There are also a few hints about when Marvel is planning to introduce audiences to their take on our favorite mutants. Currently, Disney has three release dates set for 2028, each for a different unknown Marvel title: February 18, May 5, and November 10, with Jeff Sneider feeling confident that X-Men will hit theaters in May of that year.

