‘The Muppets’ Miss Piggy Wants An Invite To The Royal Wedding

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is not far off, and there is one person who wants to let the couple know she will be in attendance.

That would be none other than Miss Piggy, who appeared with Kermit the Frog on the show The Last Leg. While they had the floor Miss Piggy was asked if she was angling for an invite to the royal wedding, and she definitely would not call what she’s doing “angling”.

“Not exactly. It’s in the mail. Meghan and Harry, if you’re watching, yes um, I just want you to know that I am aware that you have been trying to get in touch with me. That the invitations you’ve sent in the mail they get lost! You know they get lost sometimes, and you know I know my voicemail is just completely full all the time and you’ve been trying to get through. Don’t worry, I will be there.”

Kermit doesn’t seem as thrilled mind you, reminding Miss Piggy that voicemail doesn’t work like Snapchat, but we’re guessing he will probably end up going alongside her to the big ceremony.

The wedding will be taking place on May 19 at the St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle, an event that has the royal seal of approval.

“Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel,” Kensington Palace wrote in the official announcement. “The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.”

You can find out even more details about the big day here.

As for Miss Piggy, her schedule is jammed packed these days. The Muppet Babies is being rebooted on Disney Junior, while the main Muppets franchise will be rebooted on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. It looks like Meghan and Harry might have to make sure Miss Piggy isn’t busy when their wedding day arrives.