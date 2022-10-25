The Mysterious Benedict Society Reunites in New Season 2 Clip (Exclusive)

Reynie, Kate, Sticky, and Constance are back in action in season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society, and we've got an exclusive first look at their reunion to kick off the season in a new clip, which you can watch in the video above. The four friends are dropped off but seem a bit off their usual game, not knowing what to make of each other's new looks from the last time they saw each other. After Constance shoots down the whole group hug idea, Kate comes in for the save with a high five, and then it's time to figure out how Constance was able to kill a machine with her mind. You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Everyone's changed a bit since we last saw them, but thankfully it doesn't seem to take long to get everyone back on the same page, though the group definitely has some unanswered questions. Unfortunately, they won't have much time for catching up, as they will have to come to the aid of Mr. Benedict and Number Two.

The duo have been kidnapped, and to rescue them the crew will need to hunt down clues and take on a now-beloved Dr. Curtain. Since the fallout from season 1, Dr. Curtain has been credited with solving the Emergency, but Reynie, Sticky, Constance, and Kate all know the truth. His newfound power and position will make things more difficult, but the crew is more than up for the challenge. You can find the official description for The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 below.

"After reuniting for a celebratory scavenger hunt, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance embark on a globe-trotting adventure to find the clues planted for them by Mr. Benedict (Hale). When The Mysterious Benedict Society discovers that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Schaal) have been kidnapped by twin brother Dr. Curtain (Hale), now a beloved guru who is being credited around the globe as having solved "The Emergency" as opposed to creating it, the kids' journey becomes perilous. They must rely on their wits, intellect and empathy to find Mr. Benedict and save the world from Curtain's latest nefarious plan."

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 will be available to stream on October 26th on Disney+.

