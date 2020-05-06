The Office Deepfake Turns Everyone at Dunder-Mifflin into Kevin Malone

✖

With most of us under quarantine, The Office has continued to one of the most-binged shows on Netflix. By now, you know the deal — one study after another continues to show the workplace comedy is one of the most popular pieces of programming to ever be added to the service. The show has garnered a massive following; a quick trip to r/DunderMifflin can confirm that. With subscribers in the millions, r/DunderMifflin is home to u/jesser722, a dedicated fan of The Office that's spent quite a bit of time making deepfakes of those involved in the production.

The latest deepfake — or a video where someone's face is replaced by another — features Brian Baumgartner's Kevin Malone taking over the offices of Dunder-Mifflin Scranton. In the clip, the face of each employee at the office is replaced by Baumgartner's likeness and the end result, well...we can't tell if it's amazing or terrifying. You can see the video below or by clicking here.

The scene in the deepfake comes from one of Malone's biggest roles of the show, from the episode titled "Ultimatum." The episode takes place shortly after the first of the year and everyone in the office is asked to come up with a New Year's Resolution. For Malone, his resolution is to eat healthier, which leads Michael Scott (Steve Carell) to force-feed him a head of broccoli. At least in the case of this fan edit, Malone has the support of a dozen other Kevin Malones to help him out.

You won't have to go too far to find someone asking any one of the cast or crew behind the series about the potential for a reboot. When we spoke with series co-creator Greg Daniels earlier this year, he told us he wasn't sure if fans of the show actually wanted a reboot or if they just missed it.

"We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings," Daniels told us, pointing out nostalgia can almost be too big of a factor in decision-making. "I mean, I don't know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It's hard to say."

All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.

