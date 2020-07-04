The Office: How John Krasinski Secretly Wore a Wig Without Anyone Noticing
Over ten years ago, John Krasinski was still playing Jim Halpert on The Office, a role that'd eventually turn him into one of the Hollywood elite. In fact, his talent was recognized quite early on as the actor was cast in Leatherheads alongside George Clooney in 2008. Pulling double duty on both the series and film, the latter took precedent — something that forced Krasinski to part with the long hair Halpert was known for.
As a result, the actor had to wear a wig for the entire third season, all so fans wouldn't notice a difference. Now, a decade and some years later, fans are just finding out all about it — and the discussion has made the situation a worldwide trending topic on Twitter Friday night.
"Continuity-wise and contractually-wise, actors are obligated to keep their hair how it is for a series unless they get producer approval, of course," series hairstylist Kim Ferry explained in The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s. "But it would have been cutting his hair super short, which would mean getting rid of the wings on the side and his long hair. He came to me and said, ‘Could we do a wig?’ He went to talk to them and said, ‘I really want to do this project.’ And they were like, ‘I think it would be obvious that it was a wig.'"
Betrayed
So you mean to tell me Jim wore a wig in season 3 of the office and I’m just finding out?? Wow i feel betrayed 😭— Soouizz (@SoOuIzZz) July 4, 2020
Boom Roasted
“Jim you’re wearing a wig boom roasted”— jersea ~ BLM (@jersea_) July 3, 2020
Snowball Fight
Wait Jim wore a wig on The Office?????? pic.twitter.com/df2VbJcjyC— Doug Thurman (@NorthSideDoug) July 3, 2020
Shooketh
As one of the biggest fan of the office, I’m SHOOK that I never noticed jim had been wearing a wig! https://t.co/tHggPLtKq6— be an ally (@RenateARose) July 3, 2020
Rewatch
now i wanna watch season 3 of the office to see if i can see Jim's wig.— Quarantina Belcher 🍔🍹💅🏾 (@iTS_kHRiS) July 4, 2020
Wait, What?!
I just read online on that John Krasinski (Jim) wore a wig while filming season 3 of The Office pic.twitter.com/Omz3uDzVSp— Jay (@jasonsweigart18) July 3, 2020
Psychic
Literally watching the “Safety Training” episode at this second, saw a shot of Jim and said to myself, “is that a wig?” Then I log onto twitter to see this is trending...
Shall I use my new psychic powers for evil or for good?... https://t.co/mKsGyNltuk— chelsea gordon (@cjmadden) July 3, 2020
How Did I Not Know?
how did i not know that jim was wearing a wig in season 3 of the office wtf— andrebouvier (@AndreBouvier_) July 3, 2020
Wig Theft Is Not a Joke
i just found out that john krasinski wore a wig for the ENTIRETY of season 3 of the office and idk what to do with that information. wig theft is not a joke jim 😔— sri ≛ (@gunturu__) July 3, 2020
Empty Inside
the fact that jim was wearing a wig in the office and i did not notice it this whole time.....i feel a bit empty inside now.— johnny j (@jannjojo) July 3, 2020
All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.prev
