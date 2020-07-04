The Office: How John Krasinski Secretly Wore a Wig Without Anyone Noticing

Over ten years ago, John Krasinski was still playing Jim Halpert on The Office, a role that'd eventually turn him into one of the Hollywood elite. In fact, his talent was recognized quite early on as the actor was cast in Leatherheads alongside George Clooney in 2008. Pulling double duty on both the series and film, the latter took precedent — something that forced Krasinski to part with the long hair Halpert was known for.

As a result, the actor had to wear a wig for the entire third season, all so fans wouldn't notice a difference. Now, a decade and some years later, fans are just finding out all about it — and the discussion has made the situation a worldwide trending topic on Twitter Friday night.

"Continuity-wise and contractually-wise, actors are obligated to keep their hair how it is for a series unless they get producer approval, of course," series hairstylist Kim Ferry explained in The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s. "But it would have been cutting his hair super short, which would mean getting rid of the wings on the side and his long hair. He came to me and said, ‘Could we do a wig?’ He went to talk to them and said, ‘I really want to do this project.’ And they were like, ‘I think it would be obvious that it was a wig.'"

