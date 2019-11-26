The Office Has the Perfect Thanksgiving Tweet

In a matter of days, Americans will be taking part in Thanksgiving, the annual holiday when most diets are thrown aside so we can all gorge ourselves on turkey, stuffing, pie, and all the other fixings. The team at NBC is well aware of the occasion, allowing for the official Twitter account for The Office to celebrate the holiday the perfect tweet. Using stills from one of the series’ most cringe-worthy episodes in “Dinner Party,” the account joked about the inevitable arguments over politics and the like families will bump into come Thursday.

Trying to get through a single #Thanksgiving dinner like… pic.twitter.com/db0JENqywu — 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚎 (@theofficenbc) November 25, 2019

If you haven’t binged The Office at least twenty times like this writer, “Dinner Party” essentially serves as the end of the relationship between Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and his boss-turned-lover Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin). After growing tensions for the most of the episode, things come to a head when the two argue over dinner with guests like Jim, Pam, Andy, and Angela in tow. The argument is what the stills are taken from and happens immediately before Jan smashes Michael’s beloved $200 plasma screen television.

Now that NBC is developing its own streaming service in Peacock, one network executive has said a reboot of the show is in order, despite creator Greg Daniels being afraid of disappointing fans with a continuation. “It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” the writer previously said of a reboot. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

He added, “My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans. People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly.”

