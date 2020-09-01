The Office Fan Recreates Theme Song With Nothing But Office Supplies

✖

Even though The Office leaves Netflix at the end of this year, the streaming giant has still managed to breathe new life into the NBC sitcom. Despite it going off the air in 2014 after nine years on the network, The Office is continually one of the most popular shows on the streaming giant. Sure, it had a following when it was airing live — but its popularity has exploded thanks to the skyrocketing use of streaming. As such, there's been plenty of Office-related cosplaying and dozens of viral fan-made videos using content from the show.

The latest video, one which is all but guaranteed to go mega-viral this week, comes from comedian Justine Stafford. Monday morning, Stafford shared a video of herself playing the theme song from the show. Sounds pretty simple, right? In Stafford's case, there's a catch — the Twitter user is using nothing about basic office supplies. In lieu of instruments, items such as a roll of tape, a glasses case, paperclips in a plastic container, and a mug serve as the basis for the tune...and if we're being honest, it's top-shelf content.

See it for yourself below.

The Office theme tune performed on office items: pic.twitter.com/rFAyIoEiDT — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) August 31, 2020

Due to the popularity of the show even now, there's a substantial fanbase hoping for a continuation at some point in the near future. When we spoke with The Office alum Greg Daniels earlier this year, he admitted he was afraid of disappointing fans with a reboot should the quality and talent not match what the masses saw in the first go-around.

"I haven't spoken to anybody at Peacock, no," Daniels told us. "I mean, I think that the talk really came up when they did Will and Grace. They rebooted that show. But I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale."

"We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings," he added. "I mean, I don't know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It's hard to say."

All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.

