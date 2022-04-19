The Orville Season 3 Reveals New Teaser Poster

On Tuesday, Hulu released a new teaser poster for The Orville Season Three, titled The Orville: New Horizons. The poster shows several of the ships from the universe of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi space comedy flying through space to form the symbol of the Planetary Union. You can take a look below. The Orville: New Horizons. It’ll be the first new season of the series since 2019 and the show’s first new season to debut exclusively on Hulu after moving away from Fox. While fans have long anticipated the return, The Orville.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the show’s return for years, though MacFarlane previously assured fans that he never stopped working on getting The Orville back to television. “All I can say is we’re working on it,” MacFarlane said. “We’re working very hard. We got hit by this just like everyone else, but we are working on it. We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it. For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists, it’s a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure. Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville.”

Per Hulu’s synopsis, “Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.” The Orville‘s cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

20th Television and Fuzzy Door produce The Orville: New Horizons. MacFarlane created the series. He is also an executive producer with Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark, and Howard Griffith.

What do you think of the new teaser for The Orville‘s return? Let us know in the comments. The Orville: New Horizons premieres on Hulu on June 2nd.