James Gunn Hasn’t Read Matt Reeves’ Batman 2 Script (& Reveals When He Will)

DC Studios is about to hit theaters with a brand new take on Superman later this Summer, and James Gunn is getting ready for a new entry in The Batman franchise now that there’s a script in hand. A follow up to The Batman has been in high demand ever since the first film hit theaters a few years ago, and that demand has been squarely focused on the creator behind it all as Matt Reeves had been working on a new script. But it had taken a bit longer than fans had been hoping for as Reeves had been taking his time with it.

But a major update in the process revealed that Reeves has officially turned in the script for The Batman II after years of work, and fans can’t wait to see the film moving forward. Things have changed with DC Studios since the release of the first film, however, and scripts are now more important than they ever have been before. And speaking to ComicBook, DC Studios co-head and Superman director James Gunn revealed that he hasn’t read the script yet but plans to do so as soon as he gets on a plane tomorrow — unless the long flight gets to him first.

“I have not. I have not. I’m so excited to read it, and I’m hoping I can read it on the plane to London tomorrow, but I also I might fall asleep,” Gunn said

What Does This Mean for The Batman II With DC Studios?

As James Gunn revealed to ComicBook, he had yet to read the script for The Batman II but planned to do so very soon. It makes a lot of sense as Gunn has not only emphasized how important of a project the new sequel is for the future of DC Studios, but also has emphasized how important scripts are to the way they are approaching new films overall. Gunn has explained how he will not move forward with a project if the script wasn’t up to snuff, and he’s even cancelled a project that he didn’t feel weren’t ready.

It’s yet to be revealed how The Batman II will fit into the overall plans for DC Studios’ future, but it’s currently in the works for a release on October 1st, 2027. It had been delayed two times before thanks to the fact that director and writer Matt Reeves did not yet have a script ready (to which Gunn fully defends), but if it’s up to Gunn’s standards then the film will be moving forward rather quickly towards this potential release date. But there’s still so much that can happen before then that fans will need to keep an eye out for.