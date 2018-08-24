The Purge Shopping Channel Launches With Videos, eCards and More

Ahead of the September 4 premiere of The Purge TV series on USA, the network is encouraging fans to prepare for a night of lawlessness with the Purge Shopping Channel, which just launched.

Carrying many of the same items as the Purge City pop-up store at Comic Con International: San Diego last month, the Purge Shopping Channel is somewhere purgers can go for The Purge-themed clothing, all-night candles, stain remover (y’know — for all the blood?) and more.

The difference between the website and the Purge City store? Well, unfortunately, it looks like you cannot actually buy stuff from the Purge Shopping Channel. You can, though, watch some darkly comedic viral marketing videos from segments from the channel.

In all, seven segments are being produced, with a special 15-minute infomercial airing on SYFY on Saturday, September 1 at 10:45pm/9:45c. Viewers should stay tuned during the first two premieres of The Purge for special giveaways from the Purge Shopping Channel.

“After unveiling the massively successful Purge City at San Diego Comic-Con, we knew fans really wanted to immerse themselves into the content. Purge Shopping Channel was a natural extension of the satire and tongue-in-cheek experience we wanted to give them next,” said Alexandra Shapiro, executive vice president for Marketing and Digital for USA and SYFY. “Purge Shopping Channel continues the dynamic, in-world marketing build-up for the big television premiere.”

You can also find e-cards (which are free and really do work), tips on throwing the perfect Purge party, and more.

“I’d say it’s 70, 65 percent Purge Night and then 30 percent flashback,” series creator James DeMonaco recently said. “We follow four what-seem-to-be separate storylines of people going out on the evening and experiencing the Purge. The real estate of the 10 hours of the TV allows us to use flashback, where we flashback out of the Purge world, into the regular lives, the non-Purge days, of this future America. We get to see who these people are when it’s not Purge Night and the events that led them to where they are on the particular Purge night that we are following. I think it’s a great device.”

In the series, America’s government has implemented an annual event in which all violent crimes are legal. This 12-hour window is meant to not only allow citizens to tap into their bloodlust that they restrain the rest of the year, but also serves as a means of culling the population, as the poorer members of society can’t afford the supplies to protect themselves.

Understandably, the previous three films have focused mainly on the annual event, with this new TV series allowing the creators new opportunities.