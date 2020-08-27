The Queen's Gambit Trailer Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has been releasing one hit after another this year, helping provide new content for movie and TV fans as the entertainment industry at large continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. If a new trailer is any indication, Netflix could soon have another hit on its hands -- The Queen's Gambit. On Thursday, Netflix debuted a teaser trailer for the upcoming miniseries, which stars The New Mutants and Thoroughbreds star Anya Taylor-Joy. The trailer also reveals the film's release date, with it hitting the streaming platform on October 23rd.

The six-episode limited series will be based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name. It will tell the story of eight-year-old orphan Beth Harmon, who is quiet, sullen, and by all appearances unremarkable. That is, until she plays her first game of chess. Her senses grow sharper, her thinking clearer, and for the first time in her life she feels herself fully in control. By the age of sixteen, she's competing for the U.S. Open championship. But as Beth hones her skills on the professional circuit, the stakes get higher, her isolation grows more frightening, and the thought of escape becomes all the more tempting.

The Queen's Gambit will also star Moses Ingram as Jolene, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts, Marielle Heller as Alma, and Janina Elkin as Mrs. Borgov. Bill Camp, Harry Melling, and Rebecca Root also have roles in the upcoming series.

The series is developed by Logan screenwriter Scott Frank and Regeneration writer Allan Scott. Fallen Angels and The Talented Mr. Ripley's William Horberg also serves as an executive producer.

