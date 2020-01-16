The Rock Celebrates Ballers’ NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Awards Season is in full swing, which means the NAACP Image Awards were one of many events that recently released their list of nominees. We were especially thrilled by the love given to HBO’s Watchmen, but there’s also an array of other exciting nominees, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. Johnson’s HBO series, Ballers, received a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series and The Rock was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“Honored to get these nods on behalf of everyone who’s worked so hard to make a great show! Thank you NAACP Image Awards for this BALLERS recognition. Outstanding actor. Outstanding comedy. These nods are very special given its for our final season of BALLERS.

It’s been an outstanding five year run of being HBO’s highest rated half hour show and I thank you fans so much for rocking with us all these years. #NAACPImageAwards 🙏🏾,” Johnson wrote.

For Outstanding Comedy Series, Ballers is going up against black-ish, Dear White People, grown-ish, and The Neighborhood. Johnson is nominated alongside Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Cedric The Entertainer (The Neighborhood), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), and Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.).

Sadly, Johnson posted about the nominations mere hours before the news broke that his father, Rocky Johnson, passed away. The former WWF Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer died at the age of 75 on Wednesday. You can read WWE’s official statement about his passing here. The news was also a trending moment on Twitter, but The Rock has yet to post about his father’s death on social media.

The 51st NAACP Image Awards air on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22nd.