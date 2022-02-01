The Rock Reacts To Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Copying His Classic Look

Dwayne Johnson had some kind words for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his big win on Sunday. The NFL star channeled The Rock with an iconic black turtleneck and chain ensemble. Most fans of the WWE superstar are familiar with the Throwback Thursday picture Johnson posted years ago of his younger self with a fanny pack. Social media exploded when he shared that snapshot to Instagram. With the AFC Title on the line, Burrow decided to give the fans out there a taste of what The Rock was cooking headed into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Twitter exploded with people commenting on his outfit. A lot of them said that the Bengals had won before they even stepped on the field. In the end, they’re headed to the big game and Burrow will have to find some way to top himself now.

As an added bonus, Johnson penned a nice note to the quarterback. Joey Burrow has to feel good to have the movie star on his side. On Twitter, The Rock wrote, “Just two bad ass dudes with a strong drip game and big football dreams. One is going to the #SuperBowl and preparing to cement his gridiron legacy. The other is only famous for rocking a fanny pack and a fucked up haircut.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1488011459518816261?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

On Instagram, The Rock wrote back in 2017, “When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel,” Johnson shared. “Couldn’t afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I’m taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time.”

“If you’re going thru your own tough times “used mattress” stage, do your best to have faith things’ll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you,” he added. “And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb.”

Did you catch Burrow’s tribute this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!