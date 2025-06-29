The Sandman Season 2 Sneak Peek Reveals a Major Wedding in the Endless Family

The Sandman Season 2 is going to be grim in many ways, but at least there’s one wedding to look forward to. A new sneak peek clip of the Netflix original series takes us to Orpheus’s (Ruari O’Connor) wedding, and Dream (Tom Sturridge) is there to celebrate, going by the name Morpheus. His Endless siblings are there as well, and even they can’t seem to dampen the mood, despite their best efforts. Orpheus is the son of Dream and the Muse Calliope, both of whom we met at the end of Season 1. Now, the series is going backward in time to the day Orpheus married Eurydice (Ella Rumpf). The Sandman Season 2 premieres on Thursday, July 3rd.

The Sandman is going back to ancient Greece this season, complete with period-accurate names for each of the Endless as they celebrate their nephew’s wedding. Orpheus is a real figure from Greek mythology, and the story of his wedding to Euridyce here is loosely based on those myths. That means viewers likely won’t be surprised when this story gets grim.

Netflix has released the episode titles for The Sandman Season 2, which means we may be able to guess which episode this scene comes from. Episode 5 is titled “The Song of Orpheus,” but that may be the end of this tale, not the beginning. Episode 4 is titled “Brief Lives,” which is also the title of the Sandman comic book arc in which Dream and Orpheus meet up for the first time in many years.

This scene will play nicely into showrunner Allan Heinberg’s plan for The Sandman Season 2. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, Heinberg said that he had always envisioned the TV show as “a family drama above all,” intending to minimize the comic’s meandering storylines and focus mostly on Dream and his relationships with his siblings and others. “There are some volumes where [Dream] just appears in two scenes,” he pointed out. Seeing how all of the Endless treat Dream’s son is a great way to gauge their dynamics.

The Sandman Season 2 kicks off with six episodes premiering on July 3rd on Netflix. The main series concludes on July 24th with five more episodes, and a final bonus episode premieres on July 31st. Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix, and the original comics are available in print and digital formats, as well as an audio dramatization available on Audible.