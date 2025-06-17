The Sandman Season 2 Trailer May Tease Dream’s Death in Epic Netflix Finale

The new trailer for The Sandman Season 2 is raising the stakes on the impending series finale. Released on Tuesday ahead of the season premiere on July 3rd, the trailer makes several warnings about what it means for the one of the Endless to die, or even change. It ends with Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) ominously proclaiming, “The Dreaming will survive, even if I do not.” Of course, seeing Dream in mortal peril throughout this trailer is not too frightening, since we know he is an immortal being who spends most of his time in his own realm of dreams. Still, if this is a way to raise the stakes, it’s working pretty well.

The Sandman starts with the Dream King being captured and displaced from his realm, and even since the restoration of his power, things have never quite balanced out in his life. Season 2 has already promised a lot of drama among Dream and his siblings, the Endless, but this latest trailer shows us a bit more of what he’s up to on his own. A visit to hell and a monologue from Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) are ominous, as are shots of Dream being threatened with a gun and strangled.

The trailer hinges on a shot of Fiddler’s Green (Stephen Fry) saying, “When one of the Endless changes, that changes everything.” At first glance, this seems to apply to the other siblings, who have changed a lot from Dream’s perspective. However, it’s possible this is also foreshadowing for Dream’s fate, especially when taken with the ominous line about his death in the end. Another ominous scene shows the Fates warning Dream that “the end is coming.”

The Sandman Season 1 introduced us to Dream’s elder sister Death (Kirby), as well as their siblings Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston). We will meet the rest of the Endless in Season 1 — Destiny (Adrian Lester), Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), and Destruction (Barry Sloane), better known as “The Prodigal.” In the story, Destruction has forsaken his role as one of the Endless and thrown much of creation out of balance, which could explain some of the turmoil in this trailer.

We can expect that plot to be the main focus of this season, as showrunner Allan Heinberg has said he always envisioned the series as a family drama above all else. The series will end with Season 2, skipping some of the more meandering plotlines from the comics in favor of focusing on Dream and his siblings. In the same interview, he told Entertainment Weekly that he had planned on ending the series here before the sexual misconduct allegations against Neil Gaiman became public.

The Sandman Season 2 will premiere in two parts on Netflix — first on Thursday, July 3rd, then on July 24th. A final bonus episode premieres on July 31st, concluding the series.