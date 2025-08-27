The Simpsons Fans Beg Disney to Save The Series

The Simpsons is confirmed to air all the way up until its fortieth season, with many Springfield enthusiasts wondering if that upcoming season might be the grand finale for Homer and his family. Despite the multiple seasons confirmed, a certain subset of Springfield fans is begging Disney to help save the series in one part of the world. While fans who have come to love The Simpsons in the United States apparently have nothing to worry about, the “Québécois French” dub of the long-running animated series is in trouble. Now, animation fans are rallying in an attempt to save this specific iteration of Matt Groening’s brainchild.

Corus Canada has long been the home of The Simpsons in Canada, but unfortunately, the station has yet to renew its long-running deal with Disney. As of the writing of this article, plans for the specific dub have bee placed “on hold,” and Canadian fans are left to wonder if it will ever return. Luckily, Springfield enthusiasts got to work in creating a campaign in an effort to bring back this dub, already receiving over 26,000 signatures. With fans noting that the unique dub has garnered a following that is unique for Québécois French speakers, the fate of The Simpsons in this iteration remains up in the air.

The Fight To Save The Simpsons

The Change.org petition is currently available to view, and sign, online. Here’s the statement that the campaign has released when it comes to saving this unique iteration of Springfield’s finest, “Madam, Sir, It is with dismay that we learned of the announced end of the Quebec dubbing of the series The Simpsons, Family Guy and American Dad on the Télétoon television network owned by Corus Canada.”

“This news is causing great concern not only among fans of the series, but also within the Quebec artistic community. For decades, the Quebec version of The Simpsons has been an integral part of our collective imagination. It has allowed entire generations to embrace the series thanks to its high-quality dubbing, rooted in our language and culture. The same is true for other popular series like Family Guy and American Dad, which also enjoy a loyal following in Quebec.”

“We sincerely hope that Disney+ will continue the adventure of dubbing these series in Quebec and ensure their broadcast in dubbed French in Quebec. The public is insistently demanding it: losing these versions adapted to our linguistic reality would be a huge cultural loss. We respectfully invite you to take up the torch and ensure that French-speaking Disney+ subscribers can enjoy these series in a version that reflects our identity and linguistic heritage.”

For fans waiting for The Simpsons’ return, the series will return to Fox on September 28th next month. Coming back with its thirty-seventh season, the animated series is once again planning to release new episodes on both network television and Disney+. With various cast members leaving the show in recent years, it will be interesting to see how the animated series continues to change with time.