The Simpsons Finale Debuts Itchy and Scratchy Reboot

The Simpsons has brought another season to an end with the final episode of Season 36, and with it has debuted a hilarious new take on The Itchy & Scratchy Show. Itchy & Scratchy have been a very important piece of The Simpsons ever since the show began. It was established early on as a cartoon that both Bart and Lisa had enjoyed without any real problem, and that was the focus of the Season 36 finale. This season has been directly challenging the characters and long time ideas of the series thus far, and this episode was no different thanks to its new look at Bart and Lisa’s relationship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simpsons Season 36 ends with an episode that not only reveals how Bart and Lisa first started watching The Itchy & Scratchy Show as younger children, and then jumps forward 35 years into the future that sees them growing apart as soon as they stopped watching the cartoon together. Then when the two of them finally reunite and get back on the same page, they bond over a hilarious new reboot of The Itchy & Scratchy Show that gives it a new Hip-Hop inspired spin. Check it out from the episode as nabbed by @FumoReimuGaming on X.

THE ITCHY AND SCRATCHY REBOOT INTRO LMAO https://t.co/3E2sC1Duaz pic.twitter.com/Z3NnzsqN7R — Resident Meimu  (@FumoReimuGaming) May 19, 2025

What Happens to Itchy & Scratchy in The Simpsons Season 36 Finale?

The Simpsons Season 36 finale, “Estranger Things,” actually takes a fairly emotional look at the long running show within a show. As Bart and Lisa grew up watching the show together, Marge was pleased to see that there was a similarity between the two that bonded them. But when Marge reveals that the show is now making merchandise for Maggie to enjoy, Bart and Lisa then decide to stop watching it as it’s now labeled as being “for babies.” Then the two of them move on to new shows riffing off of other television hits like New Girl and even Adult Swim’s Smiling Friends.

But after a time skip that sends them 35 years into the future, Bart and Lisa reunite once more. The two of them eventually see the error of their ways, and end the finale with the two of them sitting in front of a TV ready to watch an episode of The Itchy & Scratchy Show reboot. Not only does the episode give the classic show a send off with an emotional moment as Bart and Lisa seemingly give up the series, but then shows it’s still active all those years later.

20th Television Animation

Are Itchy & Scratchy Done in The Simpsons?

The Simpsons‘ Season 36 finale overall seems like it’s serving as a goodbye to the long running animated duo. Not only does it recruit Sarah McLachlan to sing a new parody version of “When She Loved Me” from Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 2 as Bart dumps out all of his old toys from the show, but the final credits of the episode play a montage of some of the duo’s best episodes. So fans can’t really be blamed for the fear they have that this duo’s time with the series might be done.

That’s likely far from the case, however, as The Simpsons has been renewed for four more seasons. With the animated series now guaranteed to run through at least Season 40, there are likely going to be many more stories to tell with Itchy & Scratchy. This is the first time that the two of them have been used as an emotional core for a story, but with the way The Simpsons shifts around its canon over the years, this is also likely the last time they’ll be at the center of a story either.