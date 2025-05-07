The Simpsons Debuts Its Best Bart & Lisa Scene In Years

The Simpsons is now working its way through Season 36 of the long running animated series, but it’s still finding ways to surprise fans with the debut of one of its best Bart and Lisa scene in years. The Simpsons is the strongest it has ever been lately as the last few seasons have not only been expanding the kinds of stories it tells for its characters, but also been finding new angles for these characters we have been watching for 35 years at this point. It’s all the more impressive considering that there are even new angles to be found after all this time too.

The Simpsons‘ newest episode might be more focused on a story about Fat Tony’s past as Homer gets involved in some major shenanigans, but it starts out in a much more surprisingly emotional place. After Lisa gets Bart so angry he decides to get her back by copying each word she says for several weeks, it eventually gets to the point where they get so close through all of that they see one another on an emotional new level after all this time. It’s truly a surprising gut punch.

They turned this gag of Bart copying Lisa at the beginning of the episode into such a WHOLESOME moment that made me cry 😭 pic.twitter.com/itPwmkeIJ4 — Sunny Eclipse (@xSunnyEclipse) May 5, 2025

The Simpsons Gets Emotional With Bart and Lisa

The Simpsons Season 36 Episode 16, “Stew Lies” features a smaller story not connected to the rest of the episode much like many of the episodes seen in the series’ past. When Lisa ends up arguing her way into the front seat after copying everything Bart had said, he gets so mad that he decides to start copying every single thing she says the next day. This goes as far as Bart even breaking into Lisa’s class to immediately copy her book report presentation right alongside her (leading to a very funny gag where he slides into frame right next to her). Bart commits to such an extent that he keeps this going for months.

Bart goes as far as following Lisa everywhere, eating the same things she does, and even practicing saxophone alongside of her as Lisa realizes that he’s never really going to give up on this bit (somehow even copying her thoughts within his mind). Lisa then tries to make the best of the situation by getting Bart to join her in protests, and teach him Mandarin. The two end up getting so close it ends with Bart copying Lisa one last time, and leads to an emotional confession where the two realize they are closer than ever.

The Simpsons Is Really Good Right Now

The Simpsons has recently been renewed through Season 40 as part of a massive new deal with Fox, and this news garnered a divisive reaction among animation fans. Long time fans of The Simpsons accepted it as part of just the general reality of the long running series, and fans of the classic episodes feel like it should have ended a long time ago. But for those who haven’t watched the series in years, scenes like this are proof positive that you really should catch up. The last few seasons have been markedly different than everything that has come before.

Those who have grown up with the series are now helping to provide new stories, and long time staffers are finding interesting new angles to take with even the smallest characters. It’s been highly experimental, and has felt incredibly fresh with stories that are an example of how there’s still room to grow even with such a long running story. It still has a good chance of ending once it gets to Season 40, but right now it has a very bright future.