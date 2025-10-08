The Simpsons Showrunner Talks Universal Studios Vs. Disney Controversy

The Simpsons has become an institution on network television, with thirty-seven seasons focusing on Springfield since the show debuted in the 1980s. Since Homer, Marge, Maggie, Lisa, and Bart first landed, the beloved animated family has found countless ways of invading the real world. One of the biggest examples of this remains The Simpsons attractions and areas in Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood, ever since the Fox superstars landed at both theme parks in 2008. In a recent interview, current showrunner Matt Selman commented on The Simpsons’ place at Universal now that the series is owned by Fox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a refresher, Disney originally bought Fox over six years ago in 2019, giving the “House of Mouse” not only the film rights to Fantastic Four and the X-Men, but ownership of The Simpsons. Surprisingly, Springfield’s finest don’t seem to be going anywhere in relation to Universal Studios, as a previous licensing agreement still gives the parks years to keep The Simpsons Ride running. In speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Selman commented on the deal, “I would personally be shocked if The Simpsons did not continue at Universal. I don’t have any inside information, so I’m just a fan. This is not an official announcement. I’m not party to those negotiations.”

What Could Replace Springfield?

Disney

Further during the conversation, Selman was dumbfounded with the idea that anything could replace The Simpsons’ presence at the Universal Studios theme parks, “Think about it, what would they put there? They’d have to close it, shut it down for what, two years? And build another area, right in the middle of Universal. I was just there. They’re building a giant Fast and Furious outdoor rollercoaster right there. And they just built all this Mario stuff. Like how would they— it would destroy them!”

Selman continued by stating his love for these real-world locations, honoring Springfield, “The Simpsons Ride is, even though its technology is 20 years old, is great. The in-line experience is funny. People ride it again and again. The Springfield food court is amazing. Cletus’s fried chicken on the bone is so good. The Krusty Burger is so good. The branding and level of Springfield specificity is fantastic.”

Hilariously, The Simpsons showrunner also believes that it would be a big mistake for Universal to turn its back on Springfield, partly due to the ‘giant donut’ that the amusement park offers patrons, “You know what the most popular thing is? The giant donut. They would walk away from the giant donut? Nothing is printing more money. It’s not even that expensive! Honestly, I thought it’d be like $50, since theme parks upcharge. How could they possibly change it? The donut is so good.” Should Universal Studios eventually give up on The Simpsons, it would be interesting to see if Disney creates a Springfield of its own in the future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Entertainment Weekly