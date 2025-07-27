1 Year Later, The Simpsons Just Stole Marvel’s Doctor Doom Comic-Con Moment

The Simpons could pass up the opportunity to turn its big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 into a gag that takes shots at Marvel Studios and its now-classic panel exactly one year ago during SDCC2024, where Robert Downey Jr. shocked the Hall H crowd (and the world) with the reveal that he’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom. The Simpsons panelists in attendance all entered the stage dressed in their own respective Doctor Doom cosplay outfits, while moderator Jesse David Fox proclaimed that the show will “Never kowtow to the pressures of capitalism or the corporate overlords.”

If you haven’t tuned into The Simpsons in a while, this is exactly the kind of cheekily sardonic humor you’ll find there now. The sight gag of the ‘Council of Dooms’ all taking the stage at once mocks Marvel Studios and their history of elaborate Hall H stunts; possibly throws a light jab at Marvel for not being on stage as usual this year (the studio abdicated its traditional Saturday night, primetime slot). At the same time, the sight gag creates the exact kind of viral moment that’s also free promotion for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, the next big crossover event film in the franchise. The punchline being that The Simpsons was pulling the exact kind of stunt the “corporate overlords” would want.

#TheSimpsons panel moderator says they never bow to the corporate overlords, and The Simpsons creators walk to the stage in #DoctorDoom costumes at San Diego Comic-Con. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/1ZePwEVj8i — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 26, 2025

Teases for the 37th season of The Simpsons include a list of celebrity cameos that includes one episode that will bring together Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Danny Pudi (Community), Adam Pally (Knuckles), Albert Brooks (Drive), Cole Escola (Hacks), and father-son duo Brendan Gleeson (Gangs of New York, Harry Potter) and Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, Star Wars sequel trilogy) at the same time. There will also be another episode featuring Oscar/Emmy-winner Kieran Culkin (Succession) in more than a mere cameo, but a “juicy role.”

Remembering Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday RDJ Reveal

As you can see in the video above, ComicBook.com had the honor of being in (and recording) Hall H when Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Avengers: Doomsday directors The Russo Bros. brought out an entire parade of Doom cosplayers onstage, before revealing one of them to be Robert Downey Jr. The actor’s first line, “New mask, same task,” has already been cemented as one of the greatest of all time MCU actor soundbites. The fact that The Simpsons panel is mocking said moment on its anniversary just proves it’s been cemented as another classic pop-culture breakthrough moment for Marvel Studios.

Hopefully, the actual Avengers: Doomsday movie is as good when it hits theaters on December 18th, 2026. The Simpsons will air its new season this fall.